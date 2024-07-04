Watch: YS Jagan Goes Into Public, Speaks To Media in Nellore Amidst Large Crowds

Andhra Pradesh's Former Chief Minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is in Nellore district today. YSRCP supporters and fans gathered in large numbers. YS Jagan visited YSRCP's former MLA and party leader Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy, who is in Nellore jail.

It is known that the Chandrababu government filed false cases against Pinnelli and sent him to jail. In the coming days, YS Jagan will continue to fight legally for the party cadre while meeting and reassuring the victims.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's arrival has boosted the morale of party members in Nellore. A large number of YSRCP activists and supporters have gathered near Nellore jail.

Jagan addressed the media in Nellore. Jagan Mohan Reddy said YSRCP is going to fight back against the wrongdoings of the Chandrababu-led government. Jagan alleged that the state government is resorting to revenge politics and filing false cases.

Highlights from YS Jagan's Media Brief

YS Jagan accused CM Chandrababu Naidu of filing false cases against YSRCP leaders

YSR statues are being destroyed: Jagan

False cases are being filed for not voting for TDP: YS Jagan