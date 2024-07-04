Akshay, Radhikka Madan shine in 'Chaawat' from 'Sarfira', a wedding song with Maharashtrian theme

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) The makers of Akshay Kumar and Radhikka Madan-starrer 'Sarfira' on Thursday unveiled a new track titled 'Chaawat'. It perfectly captures the joyous spirit of a traditional Maharashtrian wedding, making it a must-have on every playlist.

The two-minute 36-second Maharashtrian-themed song promises to be the highlight of every celebration this season. The song features two 'sarfiras'-- Akshay and Radhikka falling in love, and a lot of fun follows their wedding.

Penned by Manoj Muntashir Shukla, the lyrics of 'Chaawat' are a delightful ode to love and celebration. The song's composition by G. V. Prakash Kumar adds a fresh, dynamic edge, making it impossible to not dance along.

The soulful voice of Shreya Ghoshal elevates 'Chaawat' to another level, adding a touch of grace and joy that is simply enchanting. Each note and rhythm has been crafted to bring out the festive fervour and cultural richness that 'Sarfira' aims to showcase.

Earlier, the makers of 'Sarfira' had released an evocative qawwali titled 'Khudaya' that delved into the struggles of love and relationships. Sung by Suhit Abhyankar, Sagar Bhatia, and Neeti Mohan, and composed by Suhit, 'Khudaya' marked a refreshing return of qawwali to the movies.

Directed by National Award-winning director Sudha Kongara, 'Sarfira' promises to be a gripping drama set against the backdrop of start-ups and aviation.

With a powerful narrative designed to inspire the common man to chase their dreams, the film also features Paresh Rawal and Seema Biswas.

The movie follows the journey of Vir Jagannath Mhatre (Akshay), who defies all odds to revolutionise air travel in India. Written by Sudha and Shalini Ushadevi, with dialogues by Pooja Tolani, and a G. V. Prakash Kumar musical, 'Sarfira' is produced by Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), South superstars Suriya and Jyotika (2D Entertainment) and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment).

The movie is set to release in theatres on July 12.

