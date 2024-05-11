Watch: Allu Arjun Campaigns for YSRCP, Crowds Throng!

Stylish star Allu Arjun joined the campaign trail for YSR Congress MLA candidate Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy in Nandyala. Huge crowds thronged to see the popular star as he hit the campaign circuit with his wife Sneha Reddy.

Arjun's endorsement comes as a major boost for YSRCP ahead of the May 13 polls in Andhra Pradesh. As one of India's biggest movie stars, his backing carries significant weight. Ravi Chandra Kishore is a childhood friend of the actor.

As polling day of May 13 nears in Andhra Pradesh, celebrities are actively campaigning across the state. However, few draw crowds like Allu Arjun. His efforts are seen as raising Kishore's profile considerably in the final lap.

While several celebrities are returning to AP to vote, Arjun made headlines by actively campaigning for his friend instead of his uncle Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party. This move highlighted his close bond with Kishore. Thousands of people gathered and chanted 'Pushpa Pushpa' to greet the star and gave him a terrific welcome.

The superstar's efforts buoyed the spirits of the YSRCP candidate, who is locked in an intense campaign battle in Nandyala. Allu Arjun's involvement drew enthusiastic crowds eager to see the stylish icon.