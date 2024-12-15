Vision 2047 Chandrababu's New Publicity Stunt: YS Jagan

Tadepalli, December 15: Terming the Visio 2047 document launched by Chandrababu Naidu as gimmick with lacks substance, YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that it was a superficial attempt to mislead people with grandiose claims aimed at cheating people as was done his previous misadventures.

Taking to X, YS Jagan tweeted “@ncbn governance has always revolved around deceit and manipulation,” and mentioned Chandrababu’s earlier efforts like Vision-2020, which was one of the darkest in the history of united Andhra Pradesh. The state witnessed widespread farmer suicides, mass migrations in search of livelihood, and rising unemployment. Instead of addressing these issues, Chandrababu sold off valuable public assets to his associates under the guise of privatization, indulging in rampant corruption. Even internationally, his false claims were ridiculed—Switzerland’s then-Finance Minister Pascal commented that leaders making such empty promises would either end up in jail or mental institutions in their country. The people, too, mocked him, branding his “Vision-2020” as “420.” His subsequent ’Vision-2029,’ announced in 2014, also failed to go beyond hollow promises and flashy propaganda.

Despite announcing three different visions, Chandrababu has never executed a single project that left an impact. Did he build a single government medical college, hospital, or school? Did he create ports, harbours, or improve agriculture? Did he generate jobs or invest in the future of Andhra Pradesh? The answer is no,” Jagan said.

YS Jagan pointed out that Chandrababu’s tenure was marked by consistent revenue deficits, and his leadership failed to create wealth or bring financial stability to the state. His recent claim that Andhra Pradesh would become a $2.4 trillion economy by 2047 is yet another baseless statement, he said.

Jagan highlighted the transformative changes brought about by the YSRCP government under his leadership. “We have taken concrete steps to address the long-standing issues of the state and ensure sustainable development.”

Jagan pointed to several initiatives, including introducing CBSE and IB curricula in schools, distributing tablets to students, strengthening agriculture with Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs), and e-crop systems, and providing MSP at farm gates. He also emphasized the healthcare reforms under the ‘Nadu-Nedu’ initiative, which modernized hospitals, established 17 new government medical colleges, launched village clinics and introduced the Family Doctor system. On the employment front, the YSRCP government partnered with global organizations like Microsoft and EdX to equip the youth with advanced skills through cutting-edge training programs.

“While the YSRCP government focused on uplifting the poor, creating equal opportunities, and eradicating poverty, Chandrababu Naidu continues to dismantle welfare schemes, sell public assets to his cronies, and deepen inequalities in society,” Jagan said adding that Chandrababu was deliberately rolling back reforms in education, agriculture, healthcare, and employment to benefit a select few at the expense of the public.