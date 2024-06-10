Viral video: TDP members target Dalits in Mangalagiri

Guntur: The post-poll violence involving TDP members has intensified in parts of Andhra Pradesh. In what is seen as an organised violence, the YSRCP leaders and supporters are being attacked ever since the election trends indicated that the TDP was heading to a landslide victory in recent Assembly elections.

A heart-wrenching video has emerged from Mangalagiri Assembly constituency of TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh in which TDP leaders can be seen attacking the Dalit persons for questioning their leaders. The irritated TDP leaders are literally threatening the lives of marginalised sections of the society. In the viral video, the TDP members can be seen humiliating and forcing Dalit persons to apologise to Lokesh’s poster in full public view.

This is the situation in Andhra Pradesh! Heart-wrenching visuals from Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh.@JaiTDP leaders are targeting Dalits in the state who raise their voices against them. They are literally threatening the lives of Dalits, forcing them to apologize to @naralokesh… pic.twitter.com/6Id1s8Lwxt — YSR Congress Party (@YSRCParty) June 9, 2024

The TDP goons barged into the residence of a YSRCP worker Annapureddy Srinivas Reddy in Manne Sultanpalem village of Bellamkonda mandal of Guntur district and thrashed him badly. The YSRCP supporter sustained injuries on his face and body. Subsequently, the TDP goons vandalised his house and destroyed the household items.

In Bheemaboinapalem village of Makavarapalem mandal of Narsipatnam constituency. The TDP goons were seen publicly making derogatory remarks against the village/ward women volunteers.

Notably, the YSRCP leadership has submitted their representations to the President Droupadi Murmu and Governor S Abdul Nazeer on the growing violence against their party leaders and workers. The party has also made a similar representation to the Andhra Pradesh state police chief.

