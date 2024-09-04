Vijayawada Floods: YS Jagan Visits and Consoles Victims, Watch Video

YSRCP chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited the flood-affected areas in Vijayawada. On Wednesday afternoon, he went to Old RR (Rajarajeswaripeta) and inquired about the problems faced by the victims.

YS Jagan: "Are you getting food and drinking water? Have any officials come here?"

Rajarajeswaripeta Locals: "No, sir. We haven't received any assistance from the government so far. Not a single official has come here."

Earlier, Jagan had also visited flood victims in Singh Nagar. It is clear that the Chandrababu government has miserably failed to support the victims in flood-affected areas. In light of this, YS Jagan announced a relief fund of ₹1 crore from the YSRCP to aid the flood victims. He criticized the coalition government for this disaster, stating that they are still trying to shift the blame onto the previous administration.