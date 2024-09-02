Deluge in Vijayawada: Flood-hit people pour out their woes to YS Jagan

AP rain-affected people share problems with YS Jagan: There is no water and food for us. No public representative has visited us yet. The rain-affected people poured out their hearts to the YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as he waded through the knee-deep submerged streets of Vijayawada. The administration has utterly failed in providing relief to them, they added. The affected people raised ‘Jai Jagan’ slogans.

Heavy rains continued to batter Vijayawada, NTR, Guntur, Krishna, Eluru, Palnadu, Bapatla and Prakasam districts of Andhra Pradesh for the third day today. However, Vijayawada and Guntur districts are badly affected due to heavy rainfall and flooding over the weekend. The floodwaters have entered the people’s home while low-lying areas are completely submerged in Vijayawada.

Several areas of Vijayawada including Rajiv Nagar, Prakash Nagar, Kandrika, Gollapudi, Singhnagar, Payakapuram and Nunna are inundated following the breach of Bundameru stream.

Rain-hit people in flooded areas of Vijayawada are facing severe inconvenience. They are complaining that no public representative or the official has visited and offered relief to them. However, YS Jagan, being a true people’s leader, met the rain-affected people in the Singhnagar area. He patiently heard the people’s woes and assured them of every possible help from the party.

Later, speaking to media persons, YS Jagan said, “The situation is very bad here. The people are hopeless as the government has failed to provide relief and rehabilitation to them. There are no relief shelters either.”

YS Jagan further claimed that the government has ignored the rain alert issued by the Indian Meteorological Department on August 28, 2024. He added that the government has failed to take preventive steps to avoid this ‘man-made’ disaster.