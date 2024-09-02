Watch: YS Jagan at Krishna Lanka, People Thank Him with Gratitude

The people of Krishna Lanka heaped praises on former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his long-vision. Foreseeing floods, then CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government constructed a retaining wall on Krishan River that protected low-lying areas from the floods.

In the past, even a small amount of rain would cause panic among the residents of Krishna Lanka in Vijayawada. When the gates of the Prakasam Barrage were lifted, people would be terrified. Water would flood the houses along the Karakatta (riverbank), leaving residents sleepless. However, the situation has now completely changed. The perennial flood threat that had plagued the people of the Krishna Lanka area for decades has been permanently eliminated.

Previously, when just 300,000 cusecs of floodwater were released from the Prakasam Barrage, areas like Krishna Lanka, Ranigarithota, Ramalingeswar Nagar, Kotinagar, Police Colony, Ranadive Nagar, Gauthami Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Chalasani Nagar, Geetha Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Dwaraka Nagar, Bhramarambapuram, and Tarakarama Nagar would be submerged. When floods started, nearly 80,000 residents in these areas had to move to rehabilitation centers.

Noticing these conditions, former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy undertook the construction of a robust 5.66 km-long protective wall along the Krishna River from Padmavati Ghat to Yanamalakuduru, at a cost of Rs 474.51 crore. This wall was designed to prevent even a drop of water from entering homes, even with a flood level of up to 1.2 million cusecs. Additionally, a riverfront park was developed at a cost of Rs 12.3 crore. Thanks to YS Jagan’s vision, even with 800,000 cusecs of floodwater today, residents can stay peacefully in their homes, unaware of the threat.