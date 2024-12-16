Vijay Diwas: YS Jagan Salutes Armed Forces

Today is Vijay Diwas. On this occasion, Y.S. Jagan, the leader of YSRCP, made significant remarks about the valour of the Indian Armed Forces. He emphasized that everyone should remember the courage and bravery exhibited by the soldiers for the country.

On Vijay Diwas, AP Former CM and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took to X (Twitter) to honour the armed forces. Jagan said, “On the occasion of Vijay Diwas, let us salute the bravery, sacrifices, and valor of our armed forces. The courage and determination displayed by our soldiers in the historic victory of 1971 was unparalleled. The courage and heroism shown by the soldiers for the nation have left an indelible mark in history.”

YS Jagan's tweet on Vijay Diwas

On this special day of Vijay Diwas, we remember and salute the bravery and sacrifice of our armed forces. Their valor and determination in the historic 1971 victory liberated a nation and etched India’s courage in history. Jai Hind!

