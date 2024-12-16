Taapsee Pannu Reveals Secret Marriage to Mathias Boe, Shares Her Reason for Privacy

Taapsee Pannu, one of the most versatile actors in the industry, first made her mark in Telugu cinema with Jhummandi Nadham before stepping into Bollywood and becoming a household name. In a recent interview, she revealed a personal detail that many were unaware of: she tied the knot last year, contrary to popular belief that her marriage took place this year.

The actress is married to Mathias Boe, a former Danish badminton champion. Despite the media's curiosity about her personal life, Taapsee has always been private about it, preferring to keep a clear boundary between her personal and professional worlds. She shared that she has not issued any public statement or press release about her marriage.

Laughing about the speculation, Taapsee explained, “Since I did not publicly announce it, people weren’t aware. I got married in December of the previous year, not this year. We chose to keep things private and didn’t want to make an official announcement.”

She further elaborated on her decision, saying, “I’ve witnessed how the intense exposure of personal lives can affect people, especially when their personal struggles start to influence their careers. I didn’t want that for myself, so I’ve made it a point to separate the two.”

Taapsee also opened up about her long-standing relationship with Mathias, saying, “I’ve known him since 2013, and he knows me better than anyone else.”

Also read: Pushpa 2: The Rule Becomes a Global Phenomenon, Earning Rs 1414 Crore by Day 11