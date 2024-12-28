Vendetta Politics by TDP in Andhra Pradesh: Perni Nani

Tadepalli, Dec 28:

Former Minister and YSRCP Krishna District President Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) has accused the government of fabricating cases against him and his family as part of a political vendetta. Speaking at a press meet at the YSRCP Central Office, Nani claimed as baseless the allegations of rice shortages at a warehouse owned by his wife, Jaya Sudha and were being used to justify attempts to arrest him, his wife, and his son.

Nani stated that his wife had promptly informed Civil Supplies Department officials about the shortage and offered to either pay the value of the missing stock or replenish it. Despite their cooperation and immediate payment of Rs. 1.70 crore, authorities filed an FIR against his wife and the warehouse manager. He alleged these actions were influenced by a senior minister targeting his family.

“The minister even called me a thief without evidence. If he has proof, let him present it,” Nani challenged. He noted that similar shortages in the past were resolved by recovering dues without filing criminal cases and questioned why his family was treated differently.

Nani demanded transparency from Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar, asking for records of past rice shortages and actions taken against other offenders. He also criticized deliberate delays in his wife’s bail proceedings and a smear campaign branding him as "absconding."

On an emotional note, Nani asserted, “I have done nothing wrong. This is a political conspiracy to silence me. I will fight for justice and expose the truth.”