Sweet Devotion: 75-Foot-Tall Jaggery Ganesh Idol Unveiled in Visakhapatnam

In a unique display of devotion and creativity, the Lambodhara Charitable Trust has unveiled a 75-foot-tall idol of Lord Ganesh made entirely of jaggery from Rajasthan. This record-breaking idol, erected at Kotta Nakkavanipalem near Gajuwaka bus depot, is a first-of-its-kind in the country, both in terms of size and edible material used.

The trust's chief spokesperson, M. Srinivasa Rao, revealed that at least 20 tons of jaggery were required to create the idol, with each tonne costing ₹50,000. The jaggery was specially procured from Rajasthan due to its ability to withstand various weather conditions for up to two months.

Skilled sculptors from Mumbai, Kolkata, and Anakapalli worked together to create this masterpiece, which will be open for Darshan from September 7. After the final puja, small pieces of the idol will be distributed as 'prasadam' to devotees.

This eco-friendly celebration is expected to draw huge crowds, and the trust has arranged for land and funds with the help of local MLAs and donors. The idol will not be immersed, and its remnants will be distributed among devotees.