Greek PM outlines policy priorities for 2025

Athens, Sep 8 (IANS) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced a package of economic measures that will be implemented over the next year as part of a wider "roadmap to 2027."

Mitsotakis made the announcement on Saturday while delivering a speech on next year's economic program at the 88th Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF), the country's largest annual trade fair, Xinhua news agency reported.

The government's new term will end in 2027, and by then the goal is to achieve higher growth and fairly distribute it among all Greeks, he said.

"Our country needs to move forward faster, safely, with hope ... and prosperity in every corner (of Greece) for each citizen," Mitsotakis said.

The set of measures outlined is aimed at strengthening the income of households through further increases as of January 1, 2025 in pensions and salaries in private and public sectors, as well as higher benefits for the most vulnerable groups, such as the unemployed and people with disabilities, he said.

Mitsotakis also announced the establishment of an investment fund that will support projects in sectors such as artificial intelligence.

