Semi-Christmas Celebrations 2024: YS Jagan Joins and Cuts Cake at YSRCP Central Office

December 12, Tadepalli: AP former CM and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in the semi-Christmas celebrations held today at the YSRCP central office. On this occasion, YS Jagan cut a cake and extended his Christmas greetings to everyone. He also wished for the well-being and prosperity of the people of the state.

The event was attended by YS Jagan's sister-in-law YS Vimalamma, YSRCP Christian Minority Cell President B. Jan Wesley, Pastor T.S.R. Prasad Reddy (Kavitha), Pastor Jeevan Kumar (APPF, Eluru), Bishop Reba Emmanuel (Repalle), Reverend V.K. James Kumptal (ADF, Visakhapatnam), Reverend N.I. Solomon Raju (World Vision, Avanigadda), Reverend D. Rajasekhar (NBM, Nellore), Reverend M. Sudhakar Paul (CMC, Vizag), Reverend Vijay Kishore (Kadapa), Reverend Manoj Babu (Tanuku), Bishop Shravana Kumar (Konaseema District), Pastor Shravana (East Godavari), Pastor Gera Hanokh (AICC President), Brother Kamalakar (AICC, Vijayawada), Pastor K. Elisha (Ganapavaram), Pastor Joshua Murthy (Vijayawada), Pastor Moses (Vijayawada), Jesus Ratnakar (Magistrate, Guntur), and Brother Y. Prasad Babu (Visakhapatnam).