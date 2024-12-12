BJP wanted to change Constitution, LoP Rahul is trying to save it: Pawan Bansal

Chandigarh, Dec 12 (IANS) As the BJP accuses Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, of disrespecting the Indian Constitution, former Union Minister and senior Congress leader, Pawan Bansal on Thursday countered the claims, pointing out that during their second term, the BJP had expressed intentions to amend the Constitution if they won more than 400 seats.

The BJP has frequently alleged that the Congress does not respect the Indian Constitution, despite the fact that the LoP is often seen with a copy of it.

Talking to IANS, Pawan Bansal said, "When the Constitution was framed, the Constituent Assembly held lengthy discussions on every aspect, considering the sentiments of the Indian people, our heritage, and our future.

"A draft was prepared that included a statement of aims and objectives presented by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, which later became the Preamble. It enshrined ideals like secularism, inclusivity, individual rights, and freedom."

Bansal continued, "Now when they claim that Rahul Gandhi does not respect the Constitution even though he roams around with a copy of the Constitution, they forget that during their previous term, some BJP members openly talked about changing the Constitution.

"The BJP wanted to reinterpret it in a way that would support Hindutva. Hindutva is not Hinduism. I'm a proud Hindu, but Hindutva is a political tool, not a religion. A political system using religion for its agenda and attempting to alter the Constitution to reflect that, is a serious issue.

"India cannot progress under a 'Hindu Rashtra' ideology. The country can only progress if it remains secular, giving equal respect and status to people of all religions."

He also referenced late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's constitutional amendments, which inserted terms like 'secular' and 'democratic,' values that were integral to the spirit of the Constitution's creation.

"Indira Gandhi's amendments reflected the vision discussed in the Constituent Assembly. Amending the Constitution is one thing, but scrapping its core and creating an entirely new one is another. The difference between the two needs to be understood," he stressed.

Bansal went on to express concerns about the current state of India's democratic institutions.

"Today, there is a direct or indirect attack on the Constitution. Our democratic institutions are being undermined. For the first time, we see a High Court judge attending a Vishva Hindu Parishad conference and speaking there.

"The Vice President of the country, too, has been silent on these issues. When such figures remain silent or act in ways that serve party interests, our Constitution is in danger. The big institutions are at risk, and this is a sign of concern. Rahul Gandhi repeatedly emphasises the need to protect the Constitution," Bansal stressed.

On the Supreme Court's verdict regarding the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, Bansal said, "While I respect the Supreme Court’s decision, I want to express my views. This law was passed to address various public debates on the status of religious sites — whether temples were converted into mosques or vice versa. The law was meant to ensure that, except for the Ram Janmabhoomi case, all places of worship should maintain the status they had on August 15, 1947. This law is about moving forward, not looking back, and it seeks to preserve religious sites as they were."

He further commented, "The law encourages respect for the status of religious places, without tampering with or destroying them. It’s crucial for maintaining national unity. Instead of stoking religious divisions for political gain, as some RSS leaders have done by suggesting we search for Shiva temples in mosques, we should focus on building grand temples and respecting all religious sites equally. We should avoid using religion for vote politics and instead strive for a united, strong country."

Bansal further emphasised, "Such divisive politics weakens the country, and we must focus on strengthening our nation by respecting all religions and maintaining the values of our Constitution."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.