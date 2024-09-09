Red Alert for three districts in AP, heavy rains from September - September 11!

Andhra Pradesh has been experiencing heavy rains for the past few days, and now the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for three districts. Srikakulam, Manyam, and Vizianagaram districts are under a red alert on September 9, while Visakhapatnam, Alluri, and Godavari districts are under an orange alert.

Vijayawada has already been affected by floods, disrupting daily life. The red alert has raised concerns among residents about further flooding. The government has advised the public to stay safe and avoid leaving their homes from September 9 to September 11. Schools and colleges were already closed today due to rain alerts in several areas.

