November 27 Cyclone alert for Andhra Pradesh

A new cyclonic storm is brewing in the Bay of Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh is bracing for heavy rainfall. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal by Saturday and intensify into a cyclonic storm within 48 hours.

The cyclonic circulation, which developed near the south Andaman Sea on Thursday, is likely to have heavy to very heavy rainfall in coastal Andhra Pradesh and heavy rainfall in Rayalaseema.

Weather experts predict the low-pressure area may strengthen into a cyclone. However, it would weaken into a severe cyclonic storm by November 27 when it would cross the Tamil Nadu or Andhra Pradesh coast.

The IMD has issued a warning to the farmers and fishermen to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions given the heavy rainfall forecast. The residents of Andhra Pradesh, especially those in coastal areas, have been advised to remain alert and closely monitor weather updates.

