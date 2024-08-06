Notification for Visakha local bodies MLC election released

The election notification for the local bodies MLC election in Visakhapatnam was released on Tuesday. Aspirants have been advised to submit their nominations starting today while the last date for submitting nomination will be August 13, 2024.

The deadline for withdrawal of nominations is set for August 16 and polling is scheduled to take place on August 30. The poll results will be announced on September 3, 2024.

Over 870 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the local bodies MLC elections. Among them, 652 MPTCs, 39 ZPTCs, 98 GVMC corporators, 24 councillors in Yalamanchili Municipality 27, councillors in Narsipatnam Municipality and 16 co-opted members.

TDP is still considering the list of suggested aspirants for the nomination. Meanwhile, YSRCP has declared former minister Botsa Satyanarayana as the party's candidate from upcoming Visakhapatnam local bodies constituency.



