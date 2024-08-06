Mouni Roy teases fans with her Vedaa’s item song first look poster

Days after the makers of an upcoming action thriller Vedaa dropped a music video for ‘Holiyaan’ song on YouTube, Bollywood actress teased her fans with the first look of her item number in the film.

Sharing the poster of her item song on her Instagram account, the Naagin actress wrote, “the storm is coming… and it’s bringing the beat! #MummyJi ft @imouniroy, arriving tomorrow.

In the poster, Mouni can be seen wearing a red and black ghagra choli and sporting a tattoo on her wrist and arm.

Vedaa is headlined by John Abraham and Sharvari. Nikhil Advani’s directorial also features Abhishek Banerjee and Tamannaah Bhatia in pivotal roles. Abraham is expected to deliver an action-packed experience in the film. The film is slated for theatrical release on August 15, 2024.