Tamannaah on ‘Odela 2’: It has a supernatural backdrop and slight spiritual tone to it

New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) Tamannaah Bhatia has spilled the beans on her upcoming film “Odela 2” and said that it has a supernatural backdrop and slight spiritual tone to it. The actress also added that it falls into the issues that one faces today as a society.

Talking about “Odela 2”, Tamannaah, who strutted the runway at the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, told IANS: “It is a fantasy movie and is a fantastical theatrical experience. At the same time, it has a supernatural backdrop and a slight spiritual tone to it. All these elements were very fantastical.”

The actress said that she enjoys such movies because they are larger-than-life.

“And I enjoy that kind of cinema because growing up I loved films that were larger than life films that also took you into a different world. I found out that this film actually went to Kashi for the first time.”

The actress went on to share that the film deals with the problems of today.

“It is kind of relevant to us today, but it falls into the issues and problems that we face today as a society. It leaves you on a very high and empowering note.”

For Tamannaah, movies should be empowering.

“I feel like that's what movies should do. They should make you hopeful because that's why I became an actor. I became an actor because it made me, made me hopeful. This is what this film hopefully should do to people.”

Odela 2 is a supernatural thriller film directed by Ashok Teja. The film also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Hebah Patel, Vasishta N. Simha in lead roles, alongside Yuva, Naga Mahesh, Vamsi, Gagan Vihari, Surender Reddy, Bhupal and Pooja Reddy.

Produced by D. Madhu under the banners Madhu Creations and Sampath Nandi Teamworks, with cinematography by Soundararajan and music composed by B. Ajaneesh Loknath. The film is the sequel to the 2022’s Odela Railway Station.

