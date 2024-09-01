‘No hidden camera, no videos found’: Nara Lokesh lashes out at media

Krishna dist: Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh, who also holds the education portfolio, sought to play down the controversy over the hidden cameras found installed in the girls' washrooms of the Gudlavalleru Engineering College.

Denying the reports of hidden cameras being found in a girls' hostel bathroom, Lokesh said, "There are no hidden cameras in Gudlavalleru engineering college. Not a single video recording from the alleged hidden camera was found."

He accused the media of sensationalizing the issue and creating unnecessary ruckus and added that he was being targeted due to his position as education minister. However, students of the college claimed that a camera had been secretly recording women in the washroom.

Questions have been raised over the coalition government's handling of the situation, with some accusing the administration of attempting to protect the college management rather than addressing the students' concerns. Furthermore, concerns have been voiced about the state of law and order in the state.