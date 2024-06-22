Narrow escape for YS Jagan while en route to Pulivendula

Pulivendula: YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s convoy narrowly escaped a mishap while the former chief minister was on his way to Pulivendula on Saturday.

Jagan’s convoy was heading to Pulivendula after the party chief was given a warm welcome at the Kadapa airport earlier today. As the convoy was passing through Ramarajupalli village, a huge crowd of locals rushed toward’s Jagan’s car.

As the car driver applied the sudden brakes the fire engine behind the Innova car collided with it. The car’s trunk received minor dents, however, no one was injured in the collision. Subsequently, the convoy continued its journey towards Pulivendula.

In pics: YS Jagan receives a warm welcome in Pulivendula

YSRCP chief has begun his three-day visit to his home constituency Pulivendula today. This is Jagan’s first visit after the announcement of Assembly election results early this month. During his visit, Jagan will meet party leaders from Kadapa district along with the leaders from Rayalaseema region to deliberate and finalise the party’s future course of action.

