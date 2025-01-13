Makar Sankranti 2025: Kite Flying Safety Rules and tips

India is preparing to celebrate Makar Sankranti, one of its most beloved festivals, it's essential to acknowledge the potential risks associated with this joyous occasion. While kite flying, feasts, and festivities bring families and communities together, they can also lead to unfortunate accidents and injuries if safety precautions are overlooked.

Common Injuries and Risks During Kite Flying

Dr. Manish Mittal, consultant physician of Bhailal Amin General Hospital in Vadodara feels that people need to be careful about the commonly occurring injuries and risks during the Makar Sankranti celebrations. "Cuts by sharp strings, electric shocks, falls, and harm to animals are just some of the commonly occurring hazards during the festival of Makar Sankranti, which are to be guarded against for ensuring a safe and enjoyable celebration," he says.

Sharp Kite Strings: Risks and Prevention

One of the most serious hazards related to Makar Sankranti is the use of sharp kite strings. Such strings, usually coated with glass or metal powder, can inflict severe cuts and deep wounds on fingers, palms, faces, and necks. The best way to counter this risk is by using safe kite strings made from eco-friendly, cotton-based, or other non-abrasive materials.

Ensuring Children's Safety During Makar Sankranti

Another critical factor for Makar Sankranti's safety is ensuring that children are supervised and educated about the possible dangers associated with kite flying. The enthusiasm of children regarding kite flying often makes them more prone to accidents, and thus it's important to take measures to avoid these accidents.

General Safety Measures for a Safe and Enjoyable Celebration

General safety measures to ensure a safe and enjoyable Makar Sankranti celebration include the following:

Safe strings: made of biodegradable material

Use gloves, finger caps, or a kite reel for the safe landing of your kites, without hurting your fingers or hands.

Throw your kite in open spaces, away from the vicinity of trees and crowded places or areas near high-voltage electric lines

Don't throw a kite during heavy winds

Kite string in safe custody to prevent reach by children or pet animals

Do not try to get kites stuck on electrical wires or poles. Electrical Hazards

Guidelines for Children

Children's enthusiasm for flying kites often makes them more accident-prone. For their safety, follow these guidelines:

Do's

Always supervise children while flying kites.

Teach them about the dangers of sharp strings, rooftops, and electrical wires.

Encourage them to fly kites in safe, open spaces at ground level.

Equip them with gloves or protective gear in handling kite strings.

Don't's

Let the kids climb the rooftop or wall when there are no safety barriers, nor be watched by an adult.

Remind them not to run after kites that fell especially on the roads or dangerous places.

Never let them have sharp metallic-coated kite strings.

