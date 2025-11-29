Kurnool Accident: 2 Cars Collide Head On; 5 Dead Including 2 Kids

A tragic road accident in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district has claimed the lives of five members of the same family, including two young children. The incident took place early Saturday near Kotekal in Emmiganur taluk, when the family’s car collided head-on with another vehicle.

All five occupants of the car died on the spot. The victims include two men, a woman and two children. The family was reportedly travelling from Karnataka on a pilgrimage journey when the crash occurred. The passengers in the other vehicle sustained injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police have registered a case and begun an investigation into how the collision happened. Preliminary reports point to the possibility of high speed, but officers say the exact cause will be known after a full inquiry.

Local authorities have urged motorists to follow safety norms and stay alert on highways, particularly during late-night and early-morning hours when visibility is poor and fatigue sets in. The accident has once again raised concerns over road safety along major routes connecting Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

Officials are coordinating with the victims’ relatives and providing necessary support as the investigation continues.