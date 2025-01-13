January 15 Bank holiday in Andhra Pradesh for Kanuma

The Andhra Pradesh government has declared January 15 as a holiday for bank employees in the state, on the occasion of Kanuma Panduga. This decision comes as a welcome relief for bank employees, who were earlier required to work on January 15, despite it being a significant festival day in the state.

The General Administration Department released GO No. 73 on January 13, declaring the 15th of January a public holiday in the state banks. This followed a request made by bank employee unions, which had sought a holiday on January 15 to observe Kanuma Panduga.

The importance of Kanuma Panduga cannot be discounted as it marks the day on which Sankranti is celebrated. It falls on the very next day to Sankranti and thus holds great importance, with full-fledged celebrations and festivities throughout the day. For bank employees, who must work on most festivals, the announcement of January 15 as a holiday would be a very welcome move.

Initially, the government had announced only January 14 as a holiday for banks in the state, as part of the 2025 public holiday list issued in December. However, bank employee unions had requested the government to declare January 15 also as a holiday citing the importance of Kanuma Panduga in the state.

The United Forum of Bank Unions and the AP State Unit had sent a plea to the government requesting that it declare January 15 a holiday. The unions had pleaded that Kanuma Panduga was an important festival in the state, and the employees working in banks must be granted a holiday on this day.

The Chief Secretary, Vijayanand, has issued fresh orders amending the previous GO No. 2116 issued on December 6 last year. This declaration means that bank employees in Andhra Pradesh are now allowed to take time off to celebrate Kanuma Panduga on January 15 without working.

This has been welcomed by the banking community in the state, after the declaration of January 15 as a holiday for bank employees. Now, bank employees can celebrate the festival, as long as their family and friends, without undertaking any work.

The declaration of January 15 as a holiday for bank employees by the Andhra Pradesh government is a positive move, recognizing the importance of Kanuma Panduga in the state's cultural calendar. It is a gesture that will be appreciated by bank employees and their families and will go a long way in boosting morale and motivation.

