Exit polls unanimous on YSRCP sweeping AP polls

Exit polls of the majority of the media and survey agencies have predicted that the YSRCP will come back to power in the state. It is clear that the people have praised the revolutionary changes brought about by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with good governance. Aaraa (Mastan) and Chanakyya (Partha Das) concluded that women voted 12 per cent more for YSRCP than the TDP-JanaSena-BJP alliance. The results of exit polls and post-poll surveys conducted by national and state media, survey agencies and psephologists were released on Saturday.

The survey and exit polls conducted by Aaraa agency chief Mastan in the Telugu states are considered more credible. The agency had accurately predicted Congress victory in the last year’s assembly elections in Telangana. For General and Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Aaraa Mastan has conducted a wide-ranging survey of exit polls and post-poll surveys in the state.

Aaraa Mastan claimed their exit polls and post-poll surveys have shown that YSRCP will win 94 to 104 assembly seats with 49.41 per cent votes (women 54.76 per cent and men 45.35 per cent) and retain power in the state. The TDP-led alliance will be restricted to 71-81 assembly seats with 47.55 per cent vote share. YSRCP will win 13-15 Lok Sabha seats and the NDA alliance will win 10-12 seats in the General elections, he said.

The survey agency emphasised that Chief Minister YS Jagan's welfare and development schemes and delivery of government services to the people at the doorstep through the volunteer system have been a major contributing factor for the ruling party’s success in the elections.

Partha Das, the head of the prestigious Chanakyya Sanstha, has also predicted a similar poll outcome for the ruling party. The psephologist said YSRCP will return to power in the state by winning 110-120 assembly seats with 50 per cent votes. The NDA alliance will be restricted to 55-65 seats, according to Chanakyya.

Exit polls conducted by Atma Sakshi SAS, RACE, Operation Chanakyya, Poll Strategy, Agni Veer, Poll Laboratory, Janmat Poll, CPS and other organisations have also indicated that YSRCP will come back to power with a comfortable majority. Times Now-ETG has made it clear that the TDP alliance will win 11 of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

YSR Congress Party will win more than 120 assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh and will retain power, according to Khader Khan Pathan, CEO of Q Mega Amaze Political Solutions. He released the AP Exit Poll Survey 2024 report at the Somajiguda Press Club on Saturday. Pathan added that the ruling party will also win 22 parliamentary seats.