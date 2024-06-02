‘YSRCP to surpass exit poll predictions’

As the exit poll results were announced on Saturday, the YSRCP leaders expressed hope that the ruling party would win more seats than predicted by the pollsters. YSRCP General Secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy expressed his belief that the exit polls indicated a comfortable majority for YSRCP in the elections. He attributed this to the party's good governance and the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's focus on development.

Former Minister Ravela Kishore Babu claimed that the people had decided to see YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as the Chief Minister again. He accused the opposition TDP of being afraid of the exit poll results and unwilling to concede defeat. The exit polls have reflected the people's verdict, he added.

Meanwhile, Kurnool MLA Hafeez Khan said that certain exit polls have predicted that the TDP-led alliance would return to power. He pointed out that exit polls have sometimes failed to match the actual outcome on counting day. He expressed confidence that YSRCP would perform better than predicted when the official results were announced.

According to the exit polls, YSRCP is projected to secure a comfortable majority, securing between 94 and 116 seats in the 175-member Assembly. These results suggest that the voters have approved the YSRCP government's welfare and development initiatives.

