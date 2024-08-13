Divvela Madhuri's Husband Opens Mouth! 

Recently, Divvala Madhuri, a dancer and social media influencer, with whom Duvvada Srinivas is allegedly maintaining a relationship, was in the news due to her car accident. She suffered minor injuries after she rammed her car into a parked truck near Lakshmipuram toll gate in Palasa mandal of Srikakulam district.

The wife and children of Srinivas are not happy with him living together with a married woman Madhuri. Srinivas, an MLC from Srikakulam district, has admitted that he had been living with Madhuri at Tekkali as he had serious differences with his wife for a long time. The MLC alleged that Vani had ill-treated him and his family members, including his mother.

Amidst all the brouhaha, people were astonished after they heard Mahesh Chandra Bose’s unexpected remark about his wife. Reacting to media reports over the alleged affair, Mahesh said he trusted his wife more than anybody else.

“Madhuri is like a mother to me. I draw a salary of Rs.10 lakh per month and I give it to her and I am happy that she takes very good care of me,” Mahesh remarked.

People were not expecting an unconventional response from Mahesh after the media outlets widely reported about the relationship of his wife with an Andhra Pradesh Assembly Council member. He’s literally shut people’s mouths with his unusual reply.

