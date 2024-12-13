December 13 holiday for schools in AP; heavy rainfall thunderstorms alert here!

Andhra Pradesh is all set for another day of rain and thunderstorms as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rain and thundershowers in many areas. A thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema, with heavy rainfall expected in districts such as SPSR Nellore, Tirupati, Annamayya, and Chittoor.

The IMD has reported that the well-marked low-pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal would move west-northwest towards south Tamil Nadu with gradual weakening into a low-pressure area within the next 12 hours on December 13. The system, which has moved from the southwest Bay of Bengal near Sri Lanka, is associated with an upper-air cyclonic circulation extending up to mid-tropospheric levels.

Rayalaseema is expected to experience light to moderate rain or thundershowers, while coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam may experience similar conditions at isolated locations. Heavy rainfall is expected in districts such as SPSR Nellore, Tirupati, Annamayya, and Chittoor.

Schools and colleges in areas that are likely to face heavy rain and thunderstorms have declared a holiday for December 13. The affected districts include SPSR Nellore, Tirupati, Annamayya, Chittoor, and other parts of Rayalaseema and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

The IMD has also issued ocean current alerts for various coastal areas, with current speeds ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 m/sec. Fishermen are advised to exercise caution during harbour and marine operations, while residents are advised to stay indoors during heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.

The residents are advised to be safe and indoors as there is heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. The government has taken necessary precautions for the safety of the public and emergency services are ready for any situation that may come up.

