Salman Khan is a foodie, home food is comforting to him, says sister Arpita

Mumbai, Dec 13 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is a complete “foodie” and loves his home food, which includes rajma chawal, crispy ‘bhindi’ and mutton biryani among many other yummy delicacies, revealed his youngest sister Arpita Khan.

Asked Arpita, if his brother and Bollywood’s ‘Bhaijaan’ Salman is a foodie, she told IANS: “Yes, bhai is definitely a foodie just like all of us in the family. He loves his home food, it's the most comforting to him.”

“Mutton biryani, beetroot chicken, dal gosht, desi jungli chicken, Rajma chawal, crispy bhindi are the go-to dishes we all love and relish,” said Arpita, who has recently opened a restaurant called “Mercii”, refined European dining destination, in Mumbai.

She revealed that Salman has developed his own “special dish”, which is loved by all at home.

“We have our own home special dish called Mixture created by bhai, it’s a recipe developed by him and that tops it all.”

Arpita, who is married to actor Aayush, also shared that her family visited her new venture and loved the food.

“I am glad till now all my family members who visited the restaurant have loved the interiors, the vibe and the food.”

Talking about Salman, he recently performed for his Dabangg Reloaded Tour in Dubai. He also took to his Instagram, and shared a BTS video from the venue in which he could be seen rehearsing for the performance.

The event marked his first global appearance since receiving threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The actor was joined by other stars on the tour including Tamannaah Bhatia, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Aastha Gill, Sunil Grover, Prabhu Deva and Maniesh Paul.

On the acting front, the “Dabangg” star is currently busy shooting for his much-anticipated film, ‘Sikandar’.

The film is directed by A.R. Murugadoss of ‘Ghajini’ fame, and also stars Rashmika Mandanna. The film promises to combine Salman's signature charisma with a compelling storyline that has already generated significant buzz in the industry.

‘Sikandar’ is being developed with a strong focus on engaging storytelling and dynamic performances, setting the stage for yet another memorable Salman Khan performance.

‘Sikandar’ marks the 1st collaboration between Salman and Rashmika, and is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

It marks the reunion of Salman with Sajid after 'Kick' which was released in 2014. The makers of the film have booked its release for Eid 2025, the festival which is reserved for releases of Salman Khan.

