August 29-31: Telugu States on High Alert for Heavy Rains!

The Indian Meteorological Department issued heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh for three days on August 29 due to the pressure in the Bay of Bengal. After the issue, the public in AP was alerted to take safety measures accordingly. Today, Parvathipuram, Eluru, and the NTR district of AP are expected to have light to moderate rains.

In Telangana, heavy rains are anticipated to begin on August 29 and continue for three days. Regions such as Adilabad, Warangal, Khammam, Nizamabad, and Jagtial are under heavy rain alerts. The government has advised people to avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rainfall and to step outside their homes only if necessary. An official announcement regarding school and college operations is expected from the government soon.