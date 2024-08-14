Attack on Ambedkar Statue: YSRCP Leaders in Delhi File Complaint with National SC Commission

New Delhi: A delegation of YSRCP leaders met with the Chairman of the National SC Commission, Kishor Makwana, in Delhi on Wednesday (August 14). The leaders filed a complaint regarding a recent attack by TDP supporters on the Ambedkar statue, also known as the "Social Justice Monument," in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. They requested the National SC Commission's intervention and called for an investigation into the incident.

The leaders submitted a memorandum to the Chairman, informing him that the attack was carried out after lights and CCTV cameras were deliberately turned off, allegedly with government support. The YSRCP representatives who met the SC Commission Chairman included MP Gurumurthy, former ministers A. Suresh and Meruga Nagarjuna, former MP Nandigam Suresh, MLC Arun Kumar, and Kaile Anil Kumar, among others.