Varalakshmi Vratham 2024: How to Celebrate Lakshmi Pooja?

Sravana Masam is an auspicious month during which women often worship Goddess Lakshmi for prosperity and luck. According to Hindu traditions and beliefs, Varalakshmi Vratham is celebrated on the Friday before the full moon. This year, it falls on August 16, and women often fast on this day as a part of the ritual and perform pooja for Goddess Lakshmi.

Significance of Varalakshmi Vratham:

Varalakshmi Vratham is an auspicious festival celebrated by women in South India. Married women worship Goddess Lakshmi by fasting and performing Vratham for their husbands and kids for a long time. Lakshmi is the goddess of wealth and prosperity in Hindu mythology. While there are typical traditions associated with Varalakshmi Vratham celebrations, the primary focus should be on the festival's awareness and spirituality. One must take the time to realize that almost all of the festivals strengthen our bonds with our loved ones. Any festival's primary importance lies in the time it is spent with family.

Varalakshmi Vratham 2024 pooja ritual:

Varalakhsmi Vratham falls on August 16, 2024, but the pooja rituals have strict rules and procedures. On this day, women wake up early to perform the ritual. Most women fast on this day by offering specific foods and flowers to the goddess. Next, they clean the houses and make an altar to place the goddess Lakshmi.

They adorn the goddess idol with flowers, new clothes, jewellery, and other ornaments. Then, they spread some unbroken rice, or akshat, on the plank where a Kalash full of water is to be placed. Next, they offer the Shingar to the goddess by offering Prasad, which is made of milk and ghee. They chant the goddess Lakshmi mantras and perform aarti in the last.

Varalakshmi Vratham pooja timings:

Simha Lagna Puja Muhurat (morning) – 06:20 AM to 08:19 AM

Vrishchika Lagna Puja Muhurat (afternoon) – 12:20 PM to 02:30 PM

Kumbha Lagna Puja Muhurat (evening) – 06:34 PM to 08:20 PM

Vrishabha Lagna Puja Muhurat (midnight) – 11:55 PM to 01:58 AM