AP Govt Appoints Reserve Teachers at Single-Teacher Schools in State

Amaravati: In a significant move, the Andhra Pradesh government has introduced the concept of Cluster Reserve Mobile Teacher (CRMT) to make sure the classes of students are not affected if the school teacher calls in sick or goes on leave.

According to a G.O. (Government Order) issued by Pravin Prakash, Principal Secretary (School Education), in schools which are managed by a single or double teacher, studies of the students are getting affected whenever the teacher avails his or her leaves.

The senior official said in case of teachers going on long leaves or opt for French leave, it becomes harder for the Mandal Education Officer (MEO) to make arrangements for those schools.

A total of 3,489 Cluster Resource Persons (CRPs) were working as substitute teachers for 9,602 single-teacher schools in the state. These teachers are B.Ed. qualified candidates and would cover two to three high schools. Besides teaching, CRPs would also take care of various tasks like collecting data of school dropouts, monitoring implementation of mid-day meal schemes etc. With the MEOs taking care of these tasks, the services of CRPs were no longer needed.

To address the issue of single-teacher schools and absentee teacher issues, the state government has decided to re-designate Cluster Resource Persons as Cluster Reserve Mobile Teachers. As per the G.O., each CRMT will manage 3-4 schools in the designated region.

Also Read: Nepal national abuses Air India cabin crew members, breaks lavatory door