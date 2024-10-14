Ananya Panday tells why her ‘fashion dream' was 'filled with emotion’

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) Bollywood actress Ananya Panday strutted the runway for ace couturier Rohit Bal, who made a return to the catwalk a year after his health scare, described the experience as “fashion dream filled with emotion”.

Ananya, who was the showstopper for the grand finale of Rohit Bal’s show, took to Instagram, where he posted a string of pictures in the designer’s signature velvet black lehenga with embroidered roses.

She captioned the pictures: “Walking for and with @rohitbalofficial what a fashion dream filled with so much emotion and it’s always fun to be back with my family @lakmeindia @lakmefashionwk.”

It was last year, when Bal, known for popularly using lotus and peacock motifs, was admitted in a hospital in Gurugram due to a pre-existing cardiac condition. He had suffered a massive heart attack in 2010. He was reportedly critical and had been put on ventilator support.

Earlier this week, it was announced that the actress joined the world of podcasts with ‘So Positive Podcast’, which is aimed at navigating mental health in the digital age.

In a candid conversations about mental health and social media, Ananya will be seen engaging in conversation with some of the top influencers like Prajakta Koli, Sumukhi Suresh, who has also written the dialogues of ‘CTRL’, Yashraj Mukhate, Ankush Bahuguna, and BeYouNick.

Each episode will feature in-depth discussions and personal stories from the creators, providing listeners with actionable strategies for maintaining mental balance in today’s hyperconnected world. The first episode of the ‘So Positive Podcast’ will drop on October 15.

Earlier, the actress attended a fashion event in the French capital, and dropped several pictures and videos of her outing in Paris.

On the acting front, Ananya was seen in the screenlife thriller “CTRL”, which revolved around a a popular social media influencer couple. The story then tells the tale of how an AI app is used to erase the digital existence on a computer and social media and how the maker of the AI secretly begins to take control of data.

