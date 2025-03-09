Always at forefront of protecting animals: PM Modi on opening of India's 58th Tiger Reserve

New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday celebrated the establishment of the country's 58th and Madhya Pradesh's ninth Tiger Reserve, reaffirming the Centre's commitment to wildlife protection and environmental conservation.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, "Amazing news for wildlife lovers! India is blessed with wildlife diversity and a culture that celebrates wildlife. We will always be at the forefront of protecting animals and contributing to a sustainable planet."

He also shared a post by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, who hailed the creation of the new Tiger Reserve.

"58th roar and counting! With historic emphasis laid on restoring the ecological diversity on planet Earth by PM Shri Narendra Modi ji, India continues to make great strides in environmental protection and wildlife conservation," Yadav wrote.

"Thrilled to announce that the country has added the 58th Tiger Reserve to its tally with the latest entrant being Madhya Pradesh's Madhav Tiger Reserve. This is MP's 9th Tiger Reserve," he added.

Yadav praised forest officials for their dedicated efforts, stating, "I congratulate all wildlife lovers and conservationists. The development is a testament to the relentless efforts of our forest officials who are selflessly working towards the cause."

The newly designated Madhav Tiger Reserve is located in Shivpuri district in the Gwalior-Chambal region. It covers 1,751 square kilometres, with a core area of 375 square kilometres and a buffer zone of 1,276 square kilometres.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, while speaking on Wednesday, emphasised the state's continued commitment to wildlife conservation.

"Madhya Pradesh has not only retained the title of 'Tiger State' for having the highest number of tigers but is also taking progressive steps in the wildlife and tourism sector. With the addition of Madhav National Park, we now have nine Tiger Reserves in the state," CM Yadav said.

He also congratulated the people of Madhya Pradesh for this achievement, calling it a proud moment for the state.

The newly added Madhav Tiger Reserve follows the recent designation of Ratapani Wildlife Sanctuary, located between Bhopal and Raisen districts, as the state's eighth Tiger Reserve.

Madhya Pradesh's other Tiger Reserves include Kanha, Satpura, Bandhavgarh, Pench, Sanjay Dubri, Panna, Veerangana Durgavati, Ratapani, and Madhav National Park.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.