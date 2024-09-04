Alarming that 45pc road accidents in India involve two-wheelers: Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) It is alarming that 45 per cent of accidents in India involve two-wheelers, said Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, on Wednesday, stressing the need to boost road safety across the nation.

He was addressing the Safety 2024 conference, hosted by The George Institute for Global Health and co-sponsored by the World Health Organization (WHO) in New Delhi.

"It is alarming that 45 per cent of accidents involve two-wheelers, and a significant number of deaths could have been prevented with proper helmet usage,” Gadkari said, underscoring the government's unwavering commitment to significantly reduce road accidents and fatalities.

“Our efforts must extend beyond improving road infrastructure; we must focus on changing human behavior, particularly among vulnerable groups like two-wheeler riders and pedestrians,” he added.

Gadkari also released the ‘Consensus Statement for Road Safety in India (Evidence-informed and Contextually Relevant 2025-2030),’ calling on global and Indian civil society organisations to unite in making road safety a priority, particularly in school education for young people.

“We must prioritise education and awareness campaigns, starting from our schools, to instill a culture of road safety from a young age. Moreover, collaboration with industries, such as encouraging two-wheeler manufacturers to provide helmets with their vehicles, can be a crucial step in saving lives,” he said.

According to the annual report on road accidents in India, in 2022 the country witnessed 4,61,312 road crashes, resulting in 1,68,491 fatalities and injuries to 4,43,366 individuals. On average, there are 1,264 crashes and 462 deaths daily, translating to 53 crashes and 92 deaths every hour.

The Minister also emphasised the importance of a collective effort to tackle road safety challenges.

"It's time for a collective effort -- government, industry, and citizens alike -- to address this issue head-on. By implementing strategic measures, creating safer road environments, and fostering respect for the law, we can significantly reduce the number of accidents and make our roads safer for everyone," he added.

