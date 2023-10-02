Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya-starrer ‘Sky Force’ to release on Oct 2, 2024

Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) On the occasion of birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Monday shared the teaser of his next movie titled 'Sky Force'.

Taking to social media, Akshay shared the teaser of the movie which is based on an untold story of India’s first and deadliest airstrike.

The teaser begins with an original clip of Lal Bahadur Shastri, wherein he can be seen saying: “talwar ki nok par, ya atom bomb ke darr se, koi hamare desh ko jhukana chahe, dabana chahe, ye desh hamara dabne wala nahi hai.”

“Ham hatyaaro ka jawab, hatyaaro se de. Jai Hind,” the speech clip of Shastri concluded.

The movie introduces actor Veer Pahariya. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Amar Kaushik, directed by Sandeep Kewlani, and Abhishek Anil Kapur, the flick will release in cinemas on October 2, 2024.

Akshay captioned the teaser as: “Aaj Gandhi-Shastri jayanti ke din, Sara desh keh raha hai- Jai Jawan, Jai Kisaan, Jai Vigyaan, Jai Anusandhaan. No better day than today to announce the incredible story of #SkyForce: Our untold story of India's first and deadliest airstrike. Give it love, please. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat. Presented by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan, Sky Force takes flight in cinemas on October 2, 2024.”

Fans commented on the teaser and wrote: “Waiting khiladi sir”, “can’t wait”, “another masterpiece loading”, “blockbuster”.

Meanwhile, Akshay was last seen in comedy drama ‘OMG 2’, which also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam.

He next has Marathi film ‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat’, an untitled remake of ‘Soorarai Pottru’, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, ‘Here Pheri 3’, ‘Shankara’, and ‘Singham Again’ in the pipeline.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.