Aizawl bombing: North East leaders want Delhi's 'apology', re-learning of history

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has perhaps 'revived the old wounds' by his reference to the infamous 1966 bombing of Aizawl, say North East tribal leaders even as some of them want formal apology from the Union government.

"Prime Minister Shri Modi has revived old wounds. As a BJP leader, he might have done his part of politics. We do not mind that; but he should have gone a step further and even tender an apology in the House on behalf of the Government of India," an Aizawl-based social

activist Zodi Sanga told this journalist.

His voice is not in isolation. Mizoram Information & Public Relations Minister Lalruatkima says, "I feel strongly, the Government of India should have compensated to the people, it should have tendered an apology for the egregious crime it committed".

In another northeastern state Nagaland, M Chuba Ao, BJP national vice-president, says, "For reasons best known to our communist-influenced historians and the Congress leaders, many vital aspects of Indian history have been kept hidden. Only during this session, PM Modi recalled how on March 5th, 1966, Indian Air Force planes and men were used to bomb Aizawl. Who was the Prime Minister then and which party was in power? Young Indians have a right to know these".

He said in the context of Congress trying to 'conceal' facts from the citizens ever since India has been evolving since 1947, "We in the BJP believe -- rewriting history especially how the country evolved since 1947 is worth carrying out a mega exercise".

In a newspaper article published in Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh, Chuba further states: "Indian historians glorified by Congress and Communists generally confined History to the Mughal period and the colonial rule under the British. As a result, the post-Independent history has been neglected".

The Naga leader also says, "The ‘Modern Indian History’ should be made relevant for the future generation. There is another important feature about knowing your own nation’s history. At this age I have started realising that ‘knowing history’ gradually can help people or youngsters develop a sense of belonging to the community, their own state and the country. Patriotism can gradually and certainly

develop in youngsters".

In reference to introduction of new Bills seeking to repeal sedition and also alter the IPC codes and norms, Chuba writes, "The IPC norms were enforced in India to suit the interest of the colonial masters. Hence, in BJP, we protest why for all these years the Congress did nothing to do away with the colonial legacy. Why Congress party wants to continue to glorify the British Raj ?"

"Therefore, I say, we must be thankful to Prime Minister and Home Minister Amit Shah ji and also the Parliament as a whole as the first crucial step has been taken to replace the old laws".

According to Mizo historian, Prof J V Hluna, in the aftermath of Aizawl air raids, two Assam MLAs Stanley D D Nicols Roy and Hoover H Hynniewta visited Mizoram and later raised the issue in Assam assembly. Mizoram (Lushai Hills) was then part of Assam.

MNF leader and Minister Lalruatkima also says, "Many insurgency groups have emerged in India but Mizos were the only Indians subjected to the bombing by their own government".

Prof Hluna also says when Aizawl was bombed, the Mizo National Army (insurgent group led by Laldenga) was not banned.

March 5th, 1966 Aizawl bombing in Independent India's history has been the only occasion when the powerful Indian Air Force was used to attack "own citizens".

It did clear Aizawl and other towns and hamlets of the Mizo National Army volunteers. Ironically, incumbent Mizoram CM Zoramthanga is a former MNA militant and was a trusted lieutenant of legendary Mizo leader Laldenga.

Paradoxically till the 1980s, 'official military establishment' has been denying of any such air attacks in Mizoram.

It is said that even the Protected Progressive Villages (PPVs) were set up.

Former military officers say, "Out of around 760 Lushai villages then; at least 515 were evacuated and squeezed into 110 PPVs. Probably 140 Mizo hamlets were left untouched and in Aizawl itself, about 95 per cent of the native population was reportedly herded into PPVs".

In fact, the row on the Prime Minister's statement on Aizawl bombing could still persist.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh has tweeted to say on 'X':"His (Modi's) criticism of Indira Gandhi's extraordinary tough decision of March 1966 in Mizoram to deal with secessionist forces that drew support from Pakistan and China was particularly pathetic.

She saved Mizoram, started negotiations with those fighting the Indian state and finally a Peace Accord was signed on June 30, 1986. The manner in which the Accord came about is a remarkable story that reinforces the idea of India in Mizoram today".

BJP leader M Chuba Ao referred to PM's August 10 speech in Lok Sabha and said, "For the first time so many people from the Northeast were honoured with Padma Awards. The Prime Minister said in Lok Sabha, the North East “is a piece of our heart”. Believe me; the BJP does what it says. Our forward march in the service of the nation will continue irrespective of what the propaganda is spread against us".

Chuba also told IANS: "While Congress leaders want all credit for 1986 Mizo Accord, they forget within two years Laldenga's government was toppled by playing defection game by the Congress........ It is a matter of fact that Laldenga was hurt and so he did not live long after that".

Born on June 11, 1927; noted Mizo leader Laldenga expired on July 7, 1990. His government was toppled in 1988. That way Laldenga's stint as the Chief Minister lasted only two years from August 21, 1986 to September 7, 1988.

(Nirendra Dev is a New Delhi-based journalist. He is also author of the books 'The Talking Guns: North East India',

and 'Modi to Moditva: An Uncensored Truth'. Views expressed are personal)

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.