Air India institute in Bengaluru to create skilled engineers for aircraft maintenance

New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) National carrier Air India on Friday said it is setting up a basic maintenance training organisation (BMTO) in Bengaluru to cater to the in-house requirement of aircraft maintenance engineers.

To go live by mid-2026, the institute will offer an integrated 2+2 years aircraft maintenance engineering (AME) programme certified by the Indian aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Towards this, Air India signed an agreement with Bengaluru Airport City Limited (BACL), a subsidiary of Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), to develop a build-to-suit facility for the AME programme that will feature modern classrooms, well-equipped laboratories for practical training and a team of qualified trainers.

“This facility and programme, combined with proximity to Kempegowda International Airport, will enable our AME cadets to gain hands-on, real-world experience as part of their training, supporting their future as industry-ready professionals aligned with Air India’s ongoing fleet expansion needs,” said Sunil Bhaskaran, Director, Aviation Academy, Air India.

The purpose-built campus is spread over 86,000 square feet at Bengaluru Airport City. The institute will serve the ambitions of the airline as it moves ahead in its transformation journey, strengthening the availability of aircraft maintenance engineers as Air India expands its fleet.

The BMTO will be housed close to Air India’s new 12-bay Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility in Bengaluru that will be operational in early 2026.

The aim of the BMTO is to foster a workforce of skilled professionals for aircraft maintenance and engineering operations where students will receive hands-on experience and training, adhering to industry standards and Air India’s specific requirements, said Air India.

Students will also be encouraged to pursue a simultaneous bachelor’s degree through university partnerships, which will enhance their academic and career opportunities.

“Air India’s commitment to establishing a state-of-the-art training facility symbolises a bold step forward in enhancing India's aviation capabilities. Education and skill development are vital to sustaining the growth of Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru,” said Rao Munukutla, Executive Director and CEO, BACL.

