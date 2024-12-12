AIPA to host National Pickleball Tournament in Bhubaneswar

Mumbai, Dec 12 (IANS) Over 350 players from all over the country will be fighting for the honours and a prize fund of Rs 10 lakh in the 6th National Ranking Pickleball Tournament, which will be held in Bhubaneswar from January 3 to 5.

This will be the first time a Pickleball event is being hosted in the Eastern region of India. The event will be organised by the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) in partnership with the Pickleball Association of Odisha.

The tournament will bring together over 350 players across various age groups and categories, representing a significant milestone in the expansion and development of pickleball in India," the AIPA informed in a press release on Thursday.

The tournament will see participants compete in categories like Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles, Men’s Doubles, Women’s Doubles, and Mixed Doubles, across different age groups: 14U, 16U, 18U, Open, 30+, 40+, 50+, and 60+. Registrations commences on December 4, 2024, and will close on December 26, 2024. All registrations are to be completed online via the Khelomore platform.

Marking a pivotal step in fostering grassroots development in the region, the tournament aims to encourage enthusiastic participation from players in Odisha and neighbouring states. With skilled players representing 23 AIPA-affiliated states, including Chandigarh, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, and Uttarakhand, the event promises intense competition as they vie for a substantial prize pool of Rs 1 million (Rs 10 lakhs).

To ensure a comfortable and seamless experience, all registered players will be provided with basic accommodation and meals throughout the event, the AIPA informed.

Arvind Prabhoo, President of AIPA said, “The 6th RYP National Ranking Pickleball Tournament in Bhubaneswar is a proud moment for the All India Pickleball Association as we bring this exciting sport to eastern India for the first time. This event not only highlights our commitment to promoting pickleball across the country but also serves as a platform for players from diverse regions to showcase their talent. With over 350 participants expected, we are confident this tournament will inspire more people in Odisha and neighbouring states to embrace the sport, fostering its growth at the grassroots level.”

The event promises three days of high-energy competition and camaraderie, celebrating the spirit of pickleball while providing a stepping stone for future champions.

