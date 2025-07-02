AIFF part ways with Manolo Marquez: Report

New Delhi, July 2 (IANS) The All India Football Federation have mutually parted ways with national team head coach Manolo Marquez after his tenure saw India fall down to 127 in FIFA rankings.

The AIFF executive committee met on Wednesday and approved the decision as per reports. His exit follows after AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey had confirmed that Marquez’s tenure will be under review at the said meeting.

Despite a poor run of results, concerns finally arose after India’s poor start to the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers as the men in blue played out a draw against Bangladesh in the opening game before and Injury time winner in the 0-1 loss vs Hong Kong further added to their woes.

The Spaniard was appointed head coach after the fiery exit by previous head coach Igor Stimac in 2024 and has gone on to lead the Blue Colts in eight games with only one win, a 3-0 victory over Maldives in a friendly. In the end, he leaves with a win percentage of 13% .

Marquez first landed in India ahead of the 2020-21 Indian Super League season to take charge of Hyderabad FC, where he won the Indian Super League title in 2022. In his three years with The Nizams, Marquez took charge of 74 games out of which he won 37 and drew 21 He went on to take the helm at FC Goa and led them to a Super Cup triumph.

His time as Goa head coach saw him become a dual manager, occupying head coach roles with both the national team and the ISL side as well. In 62 matches under Marquez, FC Goa has won 38 games with 12 losses and draws each.

After the draw against Bangladesh, Manolo had voiced his frustration

“Maybe this is the reality of Indian football, and the positive is that we didn’t concede a single goal with the chances they created,” Marquez said after the match

