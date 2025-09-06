With AIADMK veteran Sengottaiyan's ouster, Palaniswami sends strict warning against public dissent

Chennai, Sep 6 (IANS) The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leadership on Saturday initiated sweeping disciplinary action against senior leader K.A. Sengottaiyan, a day after he publicly challenged the party high command with an ultimatum to reinstate estranged leaders within ten days or risk losing ground ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. With Sengottaiyan's ouster, Palaniswami has sent strict warning to his party's leaders against public dissent.

In a brief statement, the AIADMK announced that the 77-year-old Gobichettipalayam MLA had been removed from all key organisational responsibilities, including his posts as Organisation Secretary and Erode (Rural West) District Secretary.

Sengottaiyan, a nine-time legislator and veteran who has served in several ministerial roles, was relieved of his duties with immediate effect.

The decision followed a closed-door meeting in Dindigul chaired by AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami that was attended by senior leaders K.P. Munusamy, S.P. Velumani, C. Vijayabaskar, Kamaraj, Natham R. Viswanathan and Dindigul C. Srinivasan.

The move was seen as a direct response to Sengottaiyan’s warning that the party must reinstate estranged leaders within ten days or risk losing ground ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

In a show of strength, Palaniswami extended the purge beyond Sengottaiyan. Six functionaries in the Erode (Rural West) district unit, considered close to him, were stripped of their responsibilities too.

Those removed included union secretaries, town secretaries and IT wing office-bearers, underlining the leadership’s resolve to dismantle Sengottaiyan’s local network.

On Friday, Sengottaiyan had publicly demanded that the party reopen its doors to sidelined leaders, invoking precedents set by founder M.G. Ramachandran and former Chief Minister late Jayalalithaa, who had accommodated dissenters in the interest of unity.

He warned that if the leadership failed to act, like-minded leaders would come together and make their own political moves.

By acting swiftly, Palaniswami has sent a clear message that dissent in public forums will not be tolerated. The removal of a long-time loyalist also signals his determination to consolidate authority within the AIADMK at a time when the party faces internal challenges and the need to rebuild its strength before the next Assembly polls.

The disciplinary crackdown has not only isolated Sengottaiyan but also served as a warning to others contemplating open defiance, highlighting the leadership’s emphasis on discipline and unity under Palaniswami’s command.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.