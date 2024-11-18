After Ram temple, Hindus waiting for Krishna temple in Mathura: CM Mohan Yadav in Mumbai rally 

Bhopal/Mumbai Nov 18 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday said after the 'Pran Pratishtha’ (consecration) at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Hindu community is now eagerly waiting for a decision on Lord Krishna's birthplace in Mathura.

CM Yadav made this remark while addressing a public gathering in Mumbai, on the last day of the campaign for the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections slated for November 20. He said that Lord Ram had returned to his birthplace in Ayodhya, and the fight for Lord Krishna's birthplace Mathura will also be resolved in the coming days.

He was referring to the ongoing legal battle about the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah mosque dispute in Mathura district in Uttar Pradesh. The Hindu petitioners allegedly claimed that Krishna’s birthplace lies beneath the mosque, while the Muslim side argues that the mosque does not fall within the disputed land.

"Ram temple was built under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, and now we all are waiting for the decision on the birthplace of Krishna in Mathura. We will get back that too soon," CM Yadav said, urging the people of Maharashtra to support the BJP to make PM Modi stronger.

He criticised the Opposition bloc for questioning the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram temple. "Leaders of the Opposition bloc will raise questions on the Ram temple. Not a single leader from the opposition visited the Ram temple since it was inaugurated," he added.

CM Yadav was in Mumbai on Monday to campaign for the BJP in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. On the last day of the campaign, he is scheduled to do five roadshows and public addressings at different locations, including in Dharavi and Kandivali.

Maharashtra will witness a contest between two coalitions -- the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), consisting of Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar), and Congress, and the Mahayuti Alliance, which brings together BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), and NCP (Ajit Pawar).

In the 2019 elections, BJP secured 105 seats, Shiv Sena 56, and Congress 44.

Voting for all 288 seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly will be held in a single phase on November 20, and the results will be declared on November 23.

Of the 288 Assembly seats, 234 come under the general category, 29 are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) and 25 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST).

