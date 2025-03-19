After Rabri Devi and Tej Pratap, ED questions Lalu Prasad in IRCTC land-for-job case

Patna, March 19 (IANS) A day after grilling former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi and her son Tej Pratap Yadav, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is questioning RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Wednesday in a money laundering case linked to the alleged land-for-jobs scam.

Lalu Yadav along with his daughter Misa Bharti reached the ED office in Patna for the interrogation.

Ahead of his questioning, Tejashwi Yadav, leader of the opposition in the Bihar Assembly, stated that such moves by central agencies would not rattle them.

"As elections are scheduled this year, ED, CBI, and Income Tax will do their exercise, but it won't affect us. The central government wants to rattle us, but they won’t succeed. We have been questioned multiple times, but what happened?" he said.

Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad, and his sons Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav, have been granted bail in this case by Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court last year.

Patna Police has deployed adequate personnel around the ED office to prevent any law-and-order situation. A large number of RJD supporters have gathered outside the office.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rabri Devi was questioned for four and a half hours and left the ED office at 2.45 p.m. Tej Pratap Yadav was questioned separately till 4.30 p.m.

ED focused on six key questions, including how Tejashwi Yadav purchased a bungalow in Delhi's New Friends Colony. How was the land at Saguna Mor (Patna) acquired? What was the source of funds for the apartment construction? How did Rabri Devi acquire land registered in her name?

With Lalu Prasad Yadav being questioned by the ED, political tensions in Bihar continue to rise.

This case pertains to allegations that during Lalu Prasad's tenure as Railway Minister from 2004 to 2009, job appointments in the Indian Railways were exchanged for land parcels transferred to his family members.

Besides ED, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has also filed a charge sheet naming 78 accused, including Lalu Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi, their sons Tejashwi and Tej Pratap Yadav, and daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav.

The RJD has criticized the timing of these investigations, alleging political vendetta by the ruling party, especially with the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.