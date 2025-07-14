After man dies of Nipah virus, six Kerala districts put on alert

Thiruvananthapuram, July 14 (IANS) A fresh case of Nipah virus in Kerala’s Palakkad district has raised concerns about the continued presence of the deadly virus, despite sustained containment efforts by health authorities.

The case is of a 58-year-old man from Kumaramputhur, whose tests came positive after his death at a private hospital in Perinthalmanna, Malappuram district, on Saturday night.

The man had been undergoing treatment for fever and other related symptoms when his condition worsened. His samples, sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune, later tested positive for Nipah, making it the second confirmed case in the district.

Even before the official confirmation from NIV arrived, health authorities in Palakkad and Malappuram swung into action with aggressive contact tracing and containment measures. So far, 46 individuals who had been in contact with the deceased over the past three weeks have been identified and placed under observation.

Health Minister Veena George said that a comprehensive contact list and route map of the deceased person had already been prepared and was awaiting formal release after NIV’s confirmation.

Surveillance footage was also examined to aid in mapping the deceased’s movements and interactions.

Authorities have also drawn up a family tree to track the chain of potential exposure. Field surveillance in and around Kumaramputhur has been intensified, with multiple teams of health workers conducting door-to-door visits to monitor symptoms and educate residents on preventive measures.

“We are stepping up our response and strengthening our health teams to curb any potential spread,” George said.

The minister also advised the public to avoid unnecessary hospital visits, especially in Palakkad and Malappuram districts, and instructed hospitals to limit the number of bystanders.

Use of face masks has been made mandatory for patients, caregivers, and healthcare personnel.

A total of 543 individuals across Kerala are currently under medical observation. This includes 219 in Palakkad, 208 in Malappuram, 114 in Kozhikode, and two in Ernakulam. Kozhikode, Thrissur, Kannur, and Wayanad districts have also been placed on high alert as a precaution.

This marks the sixth Nipah case reported in Kerala within the past year. Previous cases include a 14-year-old boy in Pandikkad in July 2024 and a 24-year-old man in Wandoor in September 2024, both of whom succumbed to the virus. Health authorities continue to stress the need for vigilance, early detection, and adherence to safety protocols to prevent further transmission of the zoonotic virus, believed to be spread by fruit bats.

