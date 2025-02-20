AFC U20 Asian Cup: Thailand hold Syria to 2-2 draw

Shenzhen (China), Feb 20 (IANS) Syria and Thailand shared honours at the AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2025 with a 2-2 draw in their final Group D match at the Longhua Cultural and Sports Centre Stadium on Thursday. Syria ended their campaign in third with two points while Thailand finished bottom, with Korea Republic topping the group following a 1-1 draw with Japan.

Thailand, who were playing for pride, had the first look at goal in the second minute when Yotsakon Burapha’s close-range shot off a pass by Thanawut Phochai was saved by Syrian keeper Maksim Sarraf.

Syria responded in the eighth minute, Mohammad Al Mustafa out jumping two defenders in front of the goalmouth only to head straight into custodian Anut Samran’s arms.

Anut made back-to-back saves in the 21st minute, first blocking Anas Al Dahhan’s powerful shot from outside the box and then tipping the ball over the bar when Mustafa pounced on the rebound.

Thailand’s Thanawut had a golden opportunity to put his side ahead in the 38th minute when he sprinted down the left but with keeper Sarraf at his mercy, sent his shot wide to the right.

The two-time champions were reduced to 10 men right before the break when Anut was flashed the red card for handling the ball outside the box in saving an attempt from Mustafa, with midfielder Jirapong Pungviravong sacrificed as Prapot Chongcharoen was sent on to man the sticks.

Syria didn’t have to wait very long after the break to maximise their numerical advantage, with Ahmad Al Kalou blasting the ball into the roof of the net from just inside the box following a goalmouth scramble in the 52nd minute.

The 1994 champions got their second in the 71st minute when Dahhan evaded two defenders and laid the ball for an unmarked Mustafa in the centre, who had the easiest of jobs of tucking home.

Thailand responded almost immediately in the 73rd minute when Thanawut dummied a defender inside the box and sent a curling shot into the bottom left that left Sarraf rooted to the spot.

Sarraf then could only parry Thanawut’s attempt from the inside the box in the 80th minute, with the striker pouncing to slot home the equaliser.

