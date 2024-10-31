ADB announces new action plan to boost disaster resilience in Asia-Pacific

Manila, Oct 31 (IANS) The Asian Development Bank (ADB) announced a new action plan to enhance its disaster resilience efforts in Asia and the Pacific region.

The Disaster Risk Management Action Plan 2024-2030, announced on Wednesday, outlines ADB's commitment to supporting its developing members in mitigating the impacts of disasters and climate change.

The action plan promises to guide the integration of disaster risk management components into ADB's operations, project design, and funding decisions, reports Xinhua news agency.

Key components of the action plan include improving disaster risk analytics and risk-responsive development planning and budget allocations; increasing investments in disaster risk reduction, disaster risk financing, and sector-based early warning systems; and promoting resilient and effective post-disaster recovery frameworks, regulations, and practices to better rebuild.

In August, the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction warned that disasters in the Asia-Pacific region were projected to increase by 40 per cent by 2030.

