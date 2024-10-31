Yogesh Tripathi shares his day plan for Diwali

Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) *Actor Yogesh Tripathi, who portrays the titular character of Happu Singh in the Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, has shared his day plan for Diwali.

The actor has taken time off from the shooting of his comedy show, and is all set to celebrate the festival with his family. Talking about the same, the actor said, “Diwali is a very special festival, and I eagerly anticipate the joy it brings each year. Our preparations begin early with a thorough cleaning of the house, which is essential for inviting positive energy and prosperity. My family and I decorate our home with diyas, rangolis, and lights to create a festive atmosphere. A cherished ritual is the Lakshmi Puja, where we gather to offer prayers for happiness, health, and wealth. After the puja, we light a few crackers and indulge in traditional sweets made by my wife”.

He further mentioned, “The best part of Diwali is spending time with family, sharing laughter, and reflecting on the past year, which strengthens our bond. As Daroga Happu Singh, my shooting schedule can be hectic, but during Diwali, I make sure to take time off to immerse myself in the festivities with my loved ones”.

Last year, actress Geetanjali Mishra replaced Kamna Pathak as the titular character’s wife in ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’. The occasion of her stepping into the role was celebrated with a delightful cake-cutting ceremony. Meanwhile, ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’ follows the story of Happu Singh, played by Yogesh, a police officer in the city of Kanpur, and his misadventures of Happu Singh and his family.

He is constantly troubled by the rivalry between his wife and mother and the antics of his best friend; Beni and his nine children. ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’ airs Monday to Friday at 10:00 pm on &TV.

