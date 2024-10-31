Tahira to spend Diwali in Chandigarh, to celebrate Ayushmann’s late father

Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Filmmaker-writer Tahira Kashyap and her family will be in Chandigarh for Diwali and shared that they will be celebrating her actor-husband Ayushmann Khurrana’s late father P. Khurrana, who passed away in 2023.

“Plans for Diwali this year are to head to Chandigarh. Which we do every year as tradition, which we have followed, no matter who is shooting where. All make it a point to head to Chandigarh,” Tahira told IANS.

She went on to share that this year they “have a family celebration and a family get together.” “We do have a small get together because both of us are from Chandigarh. Our college friends, even they come back. We have a usual get together. This year around, we are having a sort of a biggish party,” she shared. “This is also to celebrate my husband’s late father.” Tahira married Ayushmann in 2008. The two have a son named Virajveer and a daughter named Varushka.

Tahira has more reasons to celebrate. “We had shifted into a new house, we bought a new house and he always wanted the house to be full of people so this year, we are doing our Diwali and we are having a fun get together,” she added.

Tahira stressed that she plans to ditch the not just for Diwali but forever. “I have planned to ditch the diet, forever. Not just for Diwali, I really love to live in the moment. And that’s what I do on a daily basis. So, Diwali, of course it’s an extra excuse.” She added: “I will be less mindful for sure, as I speak, and as I am answering this I just had a round of Jalebis because Chandigarh has the best jalebi, something that I really really miss in Bombay. Well made nice, desi ghee jalebis.” -

-IANS

dc/

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.